Forty-six charges have been authorised against one man following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad

At around 11pm on Saturday 12 March 2022, the force received several reports which stated a man had been seen burgling, or attempting to enter, properties in the Jellicoe Avenue and Whitehill Road area of Gravesend.

Craig Graham was detained on suspicion of the offences and taken into custody after a search of the area.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with six offences – the burglary of four homes, attempted burglary and vehicle interference.

Car keys were stolen from two different properties.

A further 41 charges were authorised for offences that took place between 12 February and 1 March, with the bulk of them happening in the Riverview estate area.

The charges consist of four counts of burglary, 21 counts of attempted burglary, 14 counts of vehicle interference and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

Items stolen include a designer handbag, a luxury purse, sunglasses and cash.

The 35-year-old, of Poplar Avenue, Gravesend, was remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 March.

At the hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 11 April.