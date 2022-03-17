Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) leaders are closely monitoring the impact of the suspension of P&O ferry services out of the Port of Dover on the county’s cross-Channel routes

Simon Jones, KRF Strategic Planning Lead, also assured the multi-agency group has well-worked plans in place to manage any potential traffic disruption to help protect local residents and keep Kent moving.

Port of Dover said earlier on Thursday they were anticipating some delays due to the currently reduced sailings but as of 1700 today the Port remains open, with traffic flowing well and with DFDS and Irish Ferries operating as normal.

The traffic scheme TAP20 is currently in place and regulating the movement of HGVs along the A20 into the port.

Simon Jones, Kent County Council (KCC) Corporate Director for Growth, Environment and Transport, said: “Kent Resilience Forum partners, including then Department for Transport, Kent Police and National Highways, are keeping the situation under close review.

“As always we stand ready to work together to protect our communities and help keep Kent’s roads flowing as best as possible.

“To avoid leaving things to chance, we also advise people driving in or through Kent to be prepared for delays. And anyone set to travel by ferry from Dover to the Continent over the next five days should contact their operator before starting their journey.”

Drivers can be prepared for any potential disruption by following simple steps including:

CHECKING your route before you travel

ALLOWING extra time to get to your destination

CHECKING your vehicle before you set off. Most breakdowns are avoidable and checking your tyres, lights, fuel, oil and water can help you have a safer, smoother journey

PACKING your car with essentials, including food, water, medicines you take regularly and essentials you may need if travelling with children, and

ENSURING you have at least six months left on your passport, to avoid being turned back at Kent ports.

For where to go for the latest Kent traffic and travel updates, and hashtags to follow including #kenttravel #checkbeforeyoutravel and #EverySingleJourney, visit here