P&O to suspend all services for 10 Days

Transport minister Robert Courts said passengers should expect disruption to ferry routes in coming days, with P&O likely to suspend all services for as long as 10 days.

He told MPs: “In taking this decision to make seafarers redundant, P&O has also today informed us they will be suspending services for approximately a week to 10 days while they locate the new crew.”

He told MPs that routes affected included Dover to Calais, Larne to Cairnryan, Dublin to Liverpool, and Hull to Rotterdam, but that “alternative provision” from other operators was being provided.

Mr Courts said: “Passengers will still be able to travel to and from the UK, including across the Channel, with freight coming in and out of the country.

“I must warn travellers they should expect some disruption over the coming days.”