Sacked P and O workers block main road into Dover Port but show compassion and move for emergency ambulance

Workers who have just been sacked leaving the Port of Dover have left the ship and now blocked the main road into the Port of Dover.

Jubliee way is at a standstill after workers with flags and placards blocked lorries and vehicles trying to access the Port of Dover in the town just after 2.30pm on Thursday following the shocking news that all workers had been sacked. Officers from Kent Police attended and a request was made at one point to allow an emergency ambulance threw the cordon that was granted.

A number of officers allowed for the peaceful protest to continue with member driver sounding their horns in support of the workers