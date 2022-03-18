A jail term has been imposed on a man who raped a woman at a beer festival

Parrie Jacob attacked the victim in a portable toilet at the event in Mersham in July 2019.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Herons Way, Hythe, was arrested on the same night and was later charged with rape.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Jacob was found guilty of that charge and was jailed for seven and a half years on Thursday 17 March 2022.

Jacob had knocked into the victim during the event on Saturday 27 July 2019, before trying to kiss her. She pushed him away and moved to another area to get away from him.

The victim later went to an area of portable toilets to look for someone, when she was pushed into one of the toilets by Jacob and raped.

The attack was stopped when someone tried to get into the toilet, causing Jacob to leave the scene. He was later ejected from the event following a separate dispute.

The victim told a security guard what had happened and Kent Police were contacted. Jacob was arrested nearby around a hour later.

Detective Sergeant Richard Lown, of Kent Police’s Rape Investigation Team, said: ‘This was a terrifying experience for the victim and I would like to praise her bravery in supporting this prosecution.

‘Jacob committed this offence against a stranger and, by refusing to admit his crime, worsened the ordeal for his victim by forcing her to give evidence at a trial.

‘I am pleased the case we put together led to the jury seeing through his lies and he is now starting a significant jail term.

‘Kent Police is committed to protecting women and girls from violence and sexual violence and I urge anyone who has been a victim of such offences to report it to the police as soon as possible so we can investigate and bring offenders to justice.’

For more information on how the force is tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, and for safety advice, visit this link: www.kent.police.uk/police-forces/kent-police/areas/kent-police/about-us/tackling-violence-against-women-and-girls/