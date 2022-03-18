A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a string of sex offences has been charged with additional offences including rape

David Carrick, of Hertfordshire, has been charged with 12 further offences, bringing the total to 41.

Some of the charges relate to three new complainants and allegedly took place between 2003 and 2015.

The 47-year-old denied 20 of the charges in court in December.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the latest charges were two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and two counts of assault by penetration relating to three new complainants between 2003 and 2015.

Additionally, he has been charged with three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to one of the existing complainants between 2018 and 2020.

Mr Carrick is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on the new charges on 21 March.

He is also listed to appear for trial on 26 April at St Alban’s Crown Court.

The 41 charges he faces are:

18 counts of rape

nine counts of sexual assault

five counts of assault by penetration

three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

two counts of false imprisonment

two counts of attempted rape

one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

Mr Carrick worked as part of the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and has been suspended from duty.