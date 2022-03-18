A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing in Richmond

Police were called at around 11.20am on Thursday, 17 March, to reports of a stabbing in the area of Maguire Drive, Richmond. Officers attended.

Three males self-presented at hospital after sustaining what are believed to be stab injuries.

One man – believed to be 31 years old – was pronounced dead at hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

The other two other men’s injuries’ have been assessed as non life-threatening. They have subsequently been arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.

An urgent investigation is under way and a crime scene is in place.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed and are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101 ref 8004/17Mar, or contact Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.