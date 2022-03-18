A second man has been convicted of manslaughter for his role in a violent incident which led to the killing of Augustus Fenton in Southall

The Met’s murder investigation continues, and detectives have named three other men whom they wish to trace.

Ilyaas Maalin, 23, of no fixed address but from the Southall area, was arrested in Holland on 29 May 2019 and extradited back to the UK on 11 March 2021

At a previous hearing he pleaded guilty to violent disorder however, following a trial at Kingston Crown Court, Maalin was convicted on 10 March 2022 of manslaughter. He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 17 March as follows:

* For the manslaughter of Augustus Fenton – Ten years and nine months imprisonment.

* For violent disorder – two years and three months imprisonment [to run consecutively].

Augustus Fenton, 27, was stabbed in Featherstone Road, Southall on 28 March 2017. He was taken to hospital but died the next day.

A murder investigation was launched, which in September 2017 led to the conviction of Mohamed Abdillahi, for manslaughter and violent disorder. He was sentenced to a total of 18 years’ imprisonment.

DCI Katherine Goodwin, Specialist Crime, said: “Despite the convictions of these two men, our murder investigation continues. With a team of dedicated, tenacious and skilled detectives, we are determined to bring to justice all of those responsible for killing Augustus and seriously injuring another man in his 30s who was also stabbed during the attack.

“Augustus was attacked twice on the afternoon of 28 March 2017, initially in King Street, Southall and minutes later by a group of five males in Featherstone Road. Augustus was fatally stabbed during this second attack.

“Our enquiries to trace the three others who attacked Augustus are making progress.

“Following today’s conviction, we can name three men we wish to speak with, all of whom were born in Somalia and are thought to have left the UK. They are:

Mohamed Abdulhi Abdi,

Mohamed Abdi Mohammed

Mohammed Mohammed

“We are releasing images of these three men, which were captured on the day of the killing in Southall.

“Anyone who has information as to their whereabouts is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

“To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.”