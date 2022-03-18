A thorough search of a car belonging to a suspected drug dealer resulted in the discovery of cannabis in a secret compartment

Kent Police officers were on patrol in the Temple Hill area of Dartford when they stopped a black BMW 1 Series that they believed to be suspicious, at around 2.10pm on Wednesday 16 March 2022.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from London, was searched and found to be in possession of several balls of cannabis and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A further search of the car was then carried out, and after removing a panel from the back of the centre console an officer found three tubes containing further quantities of cannabis.

The man has since been released pending further enquiries.