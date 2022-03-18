An arrest has been made by officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Ashford town centre

Kent Police was contacted on Wednesday 16 March 2022 and it was reported that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted in an alleyway off the town’s High Street between 9pm and 10pm.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers have arrested a 42-year-old man as part of their investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/49456/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org