Eight men have been charged with a total of 82 offences as part of Operation Lytton

Operation Lytton is an ongoing GMP major investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation across Greater Manchester.

Mohammed Ghani of Bamford Way, Rochdale has been charged with 21 offences including rape, engaging in sexual activity with a child and gross indecency.

Ali Razza Hussain Kasmi of Brotherod Hall Road, Rochdale has been charged with six offences including rape, gross indecency and sexual activity with a child.

Jahn Shahid Ghani of Whitworth Road, Rochdale has been charged with 17 offences including rape, sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Martin Rhodes of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool has been charged with six offences including rape and sexual activity with a child.

Ikhlaq Yousaf of Stanley Street, Rochdale has been charged with seven offences including rape, gross indecency and sexual activity with a child.

Aftar Khan of Sparthbottom Road, Rochdale has been charged eight offences including charged rape, sexual activity with a child and gross indecency.

Mohammed Iqbal of Gainsborough Drive, Rochdale has been charged with two counts of paying for sexual services of a girl under the age of 18.

Insar Hussain of Bishop Street, Rochdale has been charged with 15 offences including rape, sexual activity with a child, gross indecency and trafficking persons within the UK for sexual exploitation.

They have all been released on bail ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 20 April 2022.

These charges relate specifically to non-recent abuse committed against two teenage girls in Rochdale between 2002 and 2006