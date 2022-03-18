Firefighters have tackled a house fire on Gordon Road in Kingston

Part of the ground floor of a detached house was damaged by the fire. One man left the property before the Brigade arrived. He was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Tom Conlon, who was at the scene, said: “The fire started in the kitchen of the property.

“The occupant managed to get out and into the garden and he was treated by firefighters who gave him oxygen until paramedics arrived.

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building to ensure no one else was inside.

“Our fire investigators will be on scene to try to determine the cause of the fire.”

The Brigade was called at 8.27am and the fire was under control by 9.52am Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Kingston, Surbiton, New Malden and Twickenham fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.