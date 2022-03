A man has been found deceased at a property in Acomb, York.

Police had been searching for Scott Hurst, 33, who was wanted on recall to prison.

The ambulance service was called to a property in the Acomb area of York just before 10pm last night, where Scott Hurst was located.

He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

We were notified, and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death.