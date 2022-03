Irena Toleveisiene was last seen in the Fant area at around 12pm on Thursday 17 March 2022 and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Irena is 56 and of slim build with shoulder length brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a green coat, blue jeans, brown t-shirt and brown shoes. She is likely to be carrying a handbag.

Anyone who may have seen her or who has information on her likely whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 17-1111.