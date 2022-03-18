Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Emin Doci from Worthing

We are concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Emin Doci from Worthing.

He was last seen in the town around 9pm on Thursday (March 10).

Emin has olive skin and he is approximately 6 foot tall. He is of slim build and has short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue ‘Adidas’ tracksuit and a green ‘Adidas’ hat.

There are concerns that Emin could leave the area and travel to areas further afield, such as London.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact us online or via 101, quoting serial 0424 of 11/03.