An investigation is underway following a fatal road traffic collision in Newham after 14 year old girl dies

Police were called at approximately 1.35pm on Monday, 21 March to reports of a van in collision with an e-scooter in Green Street, E13.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

The rider of the e-scooter, a girl believed aged 14, was treated at the scene but died from her injuries.

Next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van is with police – he has not been arrested.

Road closures remain in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3212/21Mar.