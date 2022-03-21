Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident in Guildford where the suspect sprayed a can of unknown substance into the victim’s face

On Thursday, 17 March, the victim was driving her car along the A31 at the Hog’s Back when she became aware of an aggressive driver tailgating her along Farnham Road. He followed her until the victim stopped at the junction of Wodeland Avenue and Portsmouth Road, where the suspect got out of his car, approached the victim’s vehicle and started kicking it, leaving a dent, and trying to break the glass.

When the victim got out of her car, the suspect sprayed her in the face with a can of an unknown substance and attempted to grab her keys from her hand, snapping them in the process. The suspect then got back in his car, believed to be a silver Honda, and left.

The suspect is described as a White man with a skinny build about 5’9” tall. He is thought to be between 27 and 33 years old and had a British accent. His hair was medium brown and shaved very short, and he had a scruffy stubble beard. He was wearing light-coloured clothing, possibly a grey top with a logo on the front.

Were you driving along Farnham Road, Wodeland Avenue or Portsmouth Road on Thursday, 17 March between about 2pm and 2.30pm? Do you have any dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured this incident? If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch. Quoting PR/45220029276, by calling 101

If you don’t wish to speak to the police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999.