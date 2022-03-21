BREAKING • SUSSEX • WORTHING Police are concerned for Christopher Rainbow, who has been missing from #Worthing since the end of February March 21, 20221 Min Read uknip247 He always has his Staffordshire bull terrier, Tyson, with him, who he pushes around in a shopping trolley. Any information you may have can be given to Police by calling 101 and quoting ref 1259 of 01/03. Tagsmissing Sussex You may also like BREAKING • BRIGHTON • Goring • SUSSEX A dangerous driver who caused serious injuries to another motorist on the A27 has been jailed March 21, 2022 BREAKING • DOVER • KENT • M20 UPDATED:Breaking News Exculsive: Operation Brock to be rolled out this evening across the M20 March 21, 2022 BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM An investigation is underway following a fatal road traffic collision in Newham after 14 year old girl dies March 21, 2022 About the authorView All Posts uknip247 Police investigating a report of an assault on a boy in Crawley have released a new CCTV image of a person they wish to speak to. Tweets by UK News in Pictures