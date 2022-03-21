BREAKING SUSSEX WORTHING

Police are concerned for Christopher Rainbow, who has been missing from #Worthing since the end of February

March 21, 2022
He always has his Staffordshire bull terrier, Tyson, with him, who he pushes around in a shopping trolley.

Any information you may have can be given to Police by calling 101 and quoting ref 1259 of 01/03.

