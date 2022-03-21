Police investigating a report of an assault on a boy in Crawley have released a new CCTV image of a person they wish to speak to.

The 12-year-old boy was assaulted as he waited for a bus at the K2 Leisure Centre at about 4.10pm on February 12.

He reported that a group of seven other boys were in the area, one of whom assaulted him.

The suspect was described as a slim black teenager who wore a dark coat and dark tracksuit bottoms, with a black Nike rucksack.

Officers investigating the case have released new CCTV images of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the person is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 884 of 12/02.