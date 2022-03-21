Sixty-one-year-old Anthony Bert has been jailed for 64 months after violently assaulting his female neighbour over a dispute about parking

Bert, of Namrik Mews in Hove, was charged with two counts of GBH with intent after attacking a neighbour at his former home address in St Aubyn’s, Hove, on March 23, 2021.

His neighbour – a 50-year-old woman – had temporarily parked in a private car park while she collected some items from her garden.

Bert became aggressive, threatening and physically violent, causing significant facial injuries after a sustained assault.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he attempted to board a plane to Spain and, at Lewes Crown Court on March 3, he was jailed for 64 months.