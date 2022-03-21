Two men caught supplying class A drugs in Snodland have become the latest dealers to be convicted and sentenced

On the morning of 13 May 2020, a police patrol stopped Raheen Taylor who was riding a moped in Cemetery Road.

Suspecting he was involved in drug dealing, the officers searched him and seized two mobile phones, £60 in cash and 26 deals of crack cocaine and heroin.

Taylor said he had been told to drop the drugs off somewhere and was arrested. A search of his home address in Lindsey Close, Mitcham, Surrey led to the seizure of electronic scales.

He was later charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Further enquiries by the investigators identified that Taylor was regularly in contact with Turren Howell to arrange for the supply of drugs.

They proved Howell travelled from his home address in Rochester to meet Taylor in the Snodland area for this purpose.

On 17 September, Howell was arrested. He claimed he only visited Snodland to go to a fast-food restaurant but officers were able to show the premises was closed on the days he travelled to the town.

He was also charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Both men pleaded not guilty and were convicted after a six-day trial at Maidstone Crown Court. On Thursday 17 March 2022, 30-year-old Howell was jailed for four years and 25-year-old Taylor received a suspended sentence of two years.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Talboys said: ‘These two dealers sought to ply their criminal trade whilst remaining anonymous through the use of mobile phones. This proved to be their downfall and the organised supply network was revealed once their phones were examined by our investigators.

‘Our dedicated officers will continue to target and bring to justice those who distribute class A drugs and bring misery to users and the wider community.’