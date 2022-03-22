A 17-year-old boy from Gillingham has been arrested after 33 vehicles were broken into and items stolen from inside.

On Sunday 20 March 2022 officers from Medway’s Community Policing Team were carrying out enquiries after 14 vehicles were broken into across the weekend.

During the incidents, the vehicle’s windows were reported to have been broken before items, including horse-riding equipment and bank cards, were stolen.

One of the bank cards stolen was later used at Gillingham Train Station and as part of enquiries, officers attended the station to review CCTV.

They identified a suspect, and this person was seen a short time later nearby, where he was searched and arrested. Pliers, metal wire and a distinctive face mask were seized. A number of items reported stolen have also been recovered from an address linked to him.

Officers are also linking the suspect to 19 other thefts from vehicles that have occurred in Gillingham since 1 March.

The boy has been released on bail until 14 April while officers carry out further enquiries.