Appeal to locate 90-year-old man who is missing  from Sevenoaks

Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Sevenoaks.

Wilfred Allen was last seen at around 3.20pm on Tuesday 22 March 2022 and is understood to have travelled to Knole Park, on foot, from the Rectory Lane area of the town.

The 90-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and has a wound below his left eye following a recent procedure.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jumper and a red and blue chequered shirt. He was also wearing light cotton trousers, brown shoes and a jacket with the wording ‘East Berlin’ on it.

Anyone who has information which can assist is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 22-1118.