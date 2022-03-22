Detectives are renewing appeals for information and witnesses as they continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in Ilford.

Police were called at approximately 1.25am on Saturday, 19 March, to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address in Springfield Drive, Ilford.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene. He has been identified as 30-year-old Imran Isat. Mr Isat’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation was launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination held on 20 March gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage and a stab wound to the chest.

Two males who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without further action. Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist police or any witnesses who are yet to come forward are urged to make contact as soon as possible.

You can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD466/19Mar. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.