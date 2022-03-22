Detectives investigating the death of Sabita Thanwani in Clerkenwell have charged a man with murder

Maher Maaroufe, 22 of no fixed address, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 March. Officers were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street at about 05:10hrs on Saturday, 19 March, where 19-year-old Sabita was found suffering serious injuries. She was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination carried out at Whittington Hospital on Monday, 21 March gave cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck. Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and continue to provide support to Sabita’s family.