Police are trying to identify a man following a theft and assault in Trowbridge

At approximately 12.25pm on February 24, a man entered the Asda store in The Shires and left with approximately £150 worth of children’s clothes without making any attempt to pay for the goods.

The man ran from the store and in doing so, he pushed past a security guard causing an injury to her arm.

He then ran into an elderly man whilst fleeing through the car park. It is not known if the man sustained any injuries.

We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220020109.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.