A man has been jailed after admitting robbing a petrol station at knifepoint on New Year’s Day in Burton

Scott Appleby, aged 29, of Shakespeare Road, Burton-upon-Trent, was handed a seven-year and eight-month sentence at Stafford Crown Court on Friday (18 March) after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

During the same hearing, Appleby also pleaded guilty to previous offences of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs along with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The court heard how Appleby entered a petrol station off Derby Road, Burton-upon-Trent, and placed a knife to the neck of an employee on New Year’s Day (1 January 2022).

Appleby took a bag of loose change from beside the tills, worth approximately £25, and a £2 scratch-card before leaving the scene.

The employee sustained superficial injuries and was left shaken following the robbery.

While in custody for the robbery, Appleby was charged with matters relating to a stop-and-search in December 2019, where he was found in possession of 116g of cannabis, 6.33g of cocaine, £780 in cash, scales, and a knife.

The combined street value of the drugs seized was estimated at £2,360.

He later admitted all charges in court and was handed a 64-month sentence for the robbery-related offences and a 20-month sentence for the class B drug and weapon offences, to run concurrently, while a 30-month consecutive sentence was given for the class A drug offence.

PC Daniel Douglas, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Appleby caused significant distress to the victim who was subject to a frightening robbery.

“Police have consolidated efforts across both cases to bring justice to the victim and apprehend another offender intent on using violence for criminal gain.

“I am happy with the sentencing and hope it serves as a reminder that police proactively target offenders linked to drugs criminality.”