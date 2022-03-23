A man who controlled the lives of his former partner and her young son has been jailed

On 23 October last year, Brendan Gourlay, 34, barged his way into his ex-partner’s house and barricaded the door with draws and chairs.

He took her mobile phone and carried a pair of scissors and threatened to use violence against her and her son if she tried to leave or scream for help.

He made her sit with him while he had a bath so he could make sure she didn’t leave and followed her around the house as she did the chores.

Only when Gourlay left for work the next morning were the victim and her son able to escape to a place of safety.

Gourlay, of Oakleaf Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of harassment.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (16 March) and handed a 10-year restraining order.

Detective Constable Elinor Lambert, who investigated, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and her son, who feared for their safety as Gourlay held them captive.

“Gourlay subjected the victim to a number of attacks during their relationship and I’m pleased he has now been brought to justice for his actions.”

