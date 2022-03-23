Detectives investigating the murder of Leroy Mitchell in Croydon are releasing new CCTV footage of the night he was killed

Leroy, aged 35, was fatally shot at around 5am on 2 October 2021 after leaving a silent disco at a house on Birdhurst Road, Croydon.

The footage and a reconstruction of the incident have now featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme in the hope that someone will come forward with information that could help the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Leroy’s family remain devastated by his loss and we are committed to getting the answers they so desperately need.

“We know that he went to a number of bars before he went on to the house party and we are releasing this footage in the hope that someone will remember speaking or seeing him that night.

“You may think the details you have are irrelevant but nothing is too small and could be a vital piece of information which will help us progress our enquiries.”

A Crimestoppers reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information received that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Leroy’s murder.

Anyone with information should call the incident room 020 8785 8244 or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.