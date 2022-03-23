Motorists have been reminded of the serious consequences of drink driving after seven people were charged with the offence in east Kent this weekend.

Between Friday 18 March and Sunday 20 March 2022, a total of 12 people were stopped and arrested in connection with driving offences by Kent Police in Ashford, Canterbury, Thanet and on the M20.

Arrests included a 38-year-old man from Ramsgate who was reportedly seen falling asleep at the wheel in a drive-through restaurant car park in Broadstairs on the morning of Saturday 19 March; and a 29-year-old woman from Canterbury was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs following a collision in the early hours of Sunday in Pin Hill, Canterbury. They have both been released pending further enquiries.

Charged

Those charged include:

• Michael Moore, 33, of Northwood Road, Ramsgate, was charged with drink driving in Ellington Road, Ramsgate on 18 March. He will appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 12 April.

• Steven Webster, 52, of Princess Margaret Avenue, Ramsgate, was charged with drink driving in Ramsgate on 19 March. He was released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 12 April.

• James Harrington, 39, of Marine Drive, Margate, was charged with drink driving in Marine Drive, Margate on 20 March. He was released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 19 April.

• Danny Garforth, 37, of Northdown Road, Margate was charged with drink driving in Norfolk Road, Cliftonville on 19 March. He was bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 7 April.

• Jake Fox, 30, of Sandown Drive, Herne Bay, was charged with drink driving in St Stephen’s Hill, Canterbury on 20 March. He was bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 12 April.

• Michelle Burton, 43, of School Road, Ashford, was charged with drink driving in Station Road, Pluckley on 18 March. She was bailed to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 8 April.

• Scott Darby, 45, of Eddington Lane, Herne Bay was charged with drink driving after a vehicle was stopped by officers on the M20 near Folkestone on 19 March. He was bailed to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.

PC Dave Sansum, Kent Police’s Drink and Drug Driver Liaison Officer for east Kent, said: ‘Patrols are equipped with devices to test for alcohol and drugs and will routinely stop and check drivers as part of our commitment to keep road users safe. This weekend we arrested 12 people in relation to driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. It is concerning and I would urge people to remember that their actions have consequences.

‘All road users have a responsibility to keep the roads safe and by driving after drinking or taking drugs, you could end up injuring yourself or others and find yourself in court.’