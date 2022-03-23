The Government has announced an Energy Bill Rebate for households in England from April 2022 to help with rising energy costs

This includes a one-off payment of £150 to most households in Council Tax bands A-D, excluding empty or second homes.

The £150 will not be deducted from your Council Tax bill, it will be paid into your bank account.

If you pay your Council Tax by Direct Debit you should receive the payment in April directly into your bank account.

If you haven’t already signed up to pay Council Tax by Direct Debit, you can do so online today to help us make your payment faster.

The council will begin contacting residents who do not pay by Direct Debit from April to arrange payment of the rebate.

There is also discretionary funding available to enable us to offer rebates to some residents in bands E-H. Once we have an approved scheme in place for this, we will update you.

The council will continue to update their website as and when we have more information, please also keep an eye on our social media accounts for any further updates.

If you don’t know which band your property is in check your council tax band online – GOV.UK or check your 2022/23 Council Tax bill which will be delivered mid-March 2022.