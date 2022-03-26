A Coventry man who conned his way into a woman’s home by pretending to be a police officer and stole from her has been jailed



Karl Hope, from Adelaide Street, saw the woman in a distressed state in her car outside her house on 23 December last year. He told her he was a police officer concerned for her welfare. The 31-year-old flashed an ID card that was enough to convince the woman he was genuine.

Hope escorted her into her house and made sure she was ok before leaving. But the conman returned the next evening, again on the pretence of being concerned for her welfare and when he had gone, the woman discovered her handbag was missing.

She immediately cancelled her bank cards but found a transaction she hadn’t made at a local store. Detectives were able to obtain CCTV footage from the store and just five days later a police officer recognised Hope from the CCTV in the city centre. Hope was arrested and charged with burglary and fraud.

At Warwick Justice Centre on Wednesday (23 March) Hope was sentenced to four and a half years in prison after admitting the theft and being found guilty of impersonating a police officer.

We want to make people feel safe in vulnerable situations and impersonating a police officer is a serious offence.

Our officers will readily provide reassurance to verify who they are if asked.

If you still feel things aren’t quite right or you are in imminent danger, please seek assistance, if that means shouting out to another member of the public, flagging a car down or even dialling 999 then do that.