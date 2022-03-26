A trio who robbed and assaulted a 24-year-old woman who was in the process of giving them some money has been sentenced

Stuart Price, Natalie Mackay and Lisa Beard left the kind-heartened woman extremely distressed following the vicious attack in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on 13 April last year, the victim walked past a group sat on the floor in the Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street. The group, who included Beard and Price, asked her for some change.

DS Matthew Penn, investigating, said: “The victim kindly agreed to give them some money, but said she first needed to get some change. The victim headed to the nearby post office to get change, but was followed by Price.

“The victim generously handed over some money to Mackay, but Mackay then demanded more. Price inappropriately groped her and also demanded she hand over more money.

“Out of sheer fear, the victim gave Price a further £20, but that didn’t stop the group, who launched an attack on the victim, violently striking her multiple times and stealing her phone and jewellery.”

The suspects were identified with the assistance of a city centre ambassador and through CCTV enquiries, and all three were arrested on 6 May. Price was found hiding in a kitchen cupboard.

DS Penn added: “This was an extremely violent incident and caused great distress to the victim, who responded in good faith to someone she thought needed help.

“We are committed to bringing offenders like these three to justice and I hope the public are reassured by this result.”

All three were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 18 March.

Price, 32, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was handed a 38-month sentence and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Mackay, 42, of Derby Street, Heeley, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 35 months behind bars.

Beard, 36, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, pleaded guilty to affray and was handed a 12-month community order along with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.