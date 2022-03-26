Dashcam and witnesses are sought after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision on the A2 near Dartford

The collision happened in a live lane of the coastbound carriageway, shortly after 10pm on Friday 25 March 2022. It was at a location close to a junction for Old Bexley Lane. Police and ambulance crews attended and the pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was taken to a hospital in London where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man walking near to the location, prior to the incident. Drivers are also urged to check dashcams for any important footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538, quoting reference DS/DC/041/2. You can also emailsciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk