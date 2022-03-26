Police are investigating a fatal collision on the A1(M) involving a woman in her 80s

The Skoda Fabia she was driving struck a barrier near Scotch Corner at around 4.50pm on Thursday 24 March 2022.

She was entering the A1(M) from junction 53 on the southbound sliproad.

She collided with an Audi A5, which was travelling in the same direction, before her car left the carriageway.

The woman, who is from Ryedale, was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ed Drake. You can also email the Major Collision Investigation Team on mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk