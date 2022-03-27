A teenager will appear in court after police found a knife during a search

Officers acting on intelligence stopped a group of youths in Bestwood Park Drive, Top Valley, at around 4.30pm on Monday 21 March.

After attempting to flee from officers, one of the youths was caught and found to be in possession of a kitchen knife.

A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named, has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and released on conditional bail.

He will appear at Nottingham Youth Court on 6 April.

Sergeant David Hodson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When people make the decision to carry a knife in public, they are placing themselves and others at considerable risk of serious harm.

“That’s why we work so hard every day to prevent our young people from taking such decisions in the first place.”