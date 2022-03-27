Detectives in Clydebank are appealing for information following a serious assault on a 57-year-old-man in Oban

The incident happened on High Street at around 9pm on Friday, 25 March, 2022.
As a result, the victim suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers are looking to trace a man aged around 30, who exited a white vehicle at the time the assault took place.
Detective Constable Nicola Neeson of Clydebank CID said :
“We are asking anyone who was in the High Street area around the time of the incident to contact police.
“We would also like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.
“If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3612 of 25 March, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”