Detectives in Clydebank are appealing for information following a serious assault on a 57-year-old-man in Oban

The incident happened on High Street at around 9pm on Friday, 25 March, 2022.

As a result, the victim suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are looking to trace a man aged around 30, who exited a white vehicle at the time the assault took place.

Detective Constable Nicola Neeson of Clydebank CID said :

“We are asking anyone who was in the High Street area around the time of the incident to contact police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.