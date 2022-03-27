Drivers Aged 13 and 101 Among Thousands Banned Under ‘Totting Up’ Law

The overall stats from the DVLA showed that the total number of drivers guilty of a TT99 offence rose from 34,485 in 2018 to 38,187 in 2021 – although it did dip in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Reaching 12 penalty points within three years usually leads to an automatic driving ban under the totting up rules.Even though they aren’t old enough to apply for a provisional licence, courts can hand children and teenagers a formal driving ban.These often start from the date of the conviction, so will expire by the time the offender reaches 17. However, endorsements will still be listed on any licence issued and a record set up on the DVLA’s database. Magistrates also have the power not to enforce this if they consider that a suspension would inflict ‘exceptional hardship’.

Between 2017 and 2021, around 35,000 drivers were allowed by judges to keep their licence due to this plea, according to research by Cycling UK. The figure has led to calls from road safety campaigners for the government to close the loophole.