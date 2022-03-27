“New” Flybe to launch three routes at Southampton Airport

Flybe Ltd, one of the UK’s newest airlines, will launch two summer routes to France and daily flights to Belfast from Southampton Airport.

The service to Belfast City Airport will begin July 28 frequency will be up to twice per day with the summer flights to Avignon and Toulon operating once a week from July 23 and 24 respectively.

Flybe CEO, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month. We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones. Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.”

Pflieger added: “Our goal is to create an airline that people love, and we aim to do that by making air travel on Flybe an easy and enjoyable experience so you will fly with us again in the future. The new Flybe team has worked tirelessly over the past year to create an airline that delivers on price, schedule, and choice.”

Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer of AGS Airports Ltd, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “The re-emergence of Flybe as an airline is welcome news for the industry and our passengers as we continue to rebuild the vital connectivity the regions we serve rely on.

“We are pleased to see further daily services introduced to Belfast City that will deliver greater choice and convenience for those looking to travel to Northern Ireland’s capital, while weekly flights to Avignon and Toulon should prove popular with travellers heading to France this summer.”

For bookings visit: on flybe.com