North Yorkshire Police is urgently warning residents about the return of telephone scammers who are targeting elderly homeowners while pretending to be police officers

Four such incidents were reported in the Scarborough and Filey area on Monday 22 March 2022.

The victims included men and women aged between mid-70s and early 90s.

On each occasion, the callers claimed to be from either “Hammersmith Police”, “The Met” or “Scotland Yard”. The bogus names used included “Superintendent Shelby”, “DCI James Hardwire”, “Sergeant Fisher” and “PC Ryan”.

Two of the residents were tricked into passing their bank details to the scammers which resulted in thousands of pounds being taken from their accounts.

Their banks have been informed about the fraudulent transactions.

North Yorkshire Police officers have provided advice and reassurance to the victims while enquiries continue.

Another which happened on Thursday 24 March saw a woman aged in her 80s persuaded to transfer thousands of pounds to a bank account controlled by fraudsters.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said:

“A particular feature of these latest crimes is that the victim is told to make the transfer, and if challenged by bank staff, to say it’s money for a grandchild who urgently needs help.

“The victim thinks they are speaking to a police officer and are completely taken by the whole con trick.

“They are even told bank staff are “in on the crime”, and although it is a lie, the victim uses this story to explain the high-value money transfer they are making.

“As well as elderly residents their family members to be extra vigilant to this nasty scam, we’re also urging bank and building society staff – on the coast especially – to be on the look-out for older customers who may have fallen victim”.

North Yorkshire Police’s Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, Andy Fox said: “This is a scam we have seen a number of times over the years, but people continue to fall victim because the scammers are so effective at manipulating their victims.

“They will often provide reassurance by getting other scammers to pose as different police officers and call the victims to further convince them the scam is legitimate.

“Whenever we provide these warnings, we often hear people comment that they would never believe something which is so obviously a scam but until you are in that situation, it’s impossible to judge.

“The key thing to remember is that the police or your bank will never call you and tell you to move or withdraw your money or ask you for your banking details.