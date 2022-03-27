Officers carrying out extensive searches to locate a man who escaped from lawful custody are appealing for information from the public to help find him

Dorset Police received a report at 11.13am on Saturday 26 March 2022 that 32-year-old Kyle Darren Eglington had made off from a court prisoner transport vehicle in Hardy Road in Poole, having assaulted security officers.

Officers have attended the location and are carrying out detailed searches in the area, with assistance from the NPAS helicopter and British Transport Police.

Eglington had been remanded in custody after being charged with an offence of robbery relating to an incident in Verney Close in Bournemouth on Thursday 24 March 2022 and had appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 March 2022.

He is described as white, five feet eleven inches tall and of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

It was reported that when he made off from the prisoner transport, he was only wearing underwear and socks.

Superintendent Heather Dixey, of Dorset Police, said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“I would urge anyone who has seen a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us. There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.

“There will be an extensive police presence in the area as we carry out these enquiries and officers can be approached by members of the community with any concerns.”