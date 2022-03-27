Officers searching for a missing elderly woman from Bournemouth have very sadly found a body

Sylvia Jeeves, 86, was reported missing on the evening of Sunday 13 March 2022.

Searches to find Sylvia, who was also known as Sylvia Collins, remained ongoing and on Friday 25 March 2022 officers from Dorset Police and Devon & Cornwall Police’s Marine Team carried out searches in the River Stour near to Iford Lane.

The searches also involved members of the Force Drone Team, Dorset Search & Rescue (DorSAR), Dorset Search Dogs, Wessex Flood Rescue Unit and Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Technical Rescue Unit. These were unfortunately not successful.

At 8.52am on Sunday 27 March 2022 the body of a woman was recovered from the water in Christchurch Harbour. While formal identification is yet to take place, Sylvia’s next of kin has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been notified.

Chief Inspector Neil Wright, of Dorset Police, said: “We have informed Sylvia’s family of this very sad news and the thoughts of everyone at Dorset Police are with them.