Police are appealing for witnesses following a five-car collision on the M23

The incident happened just after 11:05am on Saturday (March 26).
Officers responded to an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hit on a black Audi which was travelling in excessive speed northbound on the M23.
This resulted in a five-car collision on the motorway, including two police cars that were not part of the pursuit.
Three people, including two police officers, have sustained injuries as a result of the collision.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial number 223 of 26/03.