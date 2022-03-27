Police are appealing to the public to identify this individual after a 3 year old child was shot in Brooklyn

The incident happened on Friday, on 127 Riverdale Avenue.

One of the suspects drove a BMW.

The toddler was hit in the shoulder and is expected to survive. She was leaving a daycare in the Brownsville neighbourhood of Brooklyn around 18.00 ET when the gunman opened fire.

It’s believed the child wasn’t the intended target.

“This is the third child injured by gunfire in as many months,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters outside of the daycare centre.