Results of a post-mortem investigation have confirmed the identity of a man whose remains were found buried in the back garden of a Northampton home

Northamptonshire Police have named the victim. as 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham.

The post-mortem has also identified Mr Billingham died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

A 48-year-old Northampton woman was charged on Sunday 20 March with his murder and appeared before the town’s magistrates court the following day.

Fiona Beal, of Moore Street, Kingsley, was remanded by Northampton magistrates to appear before a judge at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday 22 March. and will next appear for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday 19 April

She is accused of killing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham sometime between 30 October and 10 November last year.

Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria on Wednesday 16 March leading police to the search of the Moore Street address.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the property in Moore Street last weekend and, following an extensive search, a body was discovered buried in the rear garden of the property last Saturday afternoon.

The body was transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where a Home Office pathologist conducted the post-mortem investigation.

An inquest will be held inactive while criminal proceedings are ongoing.