Scratch Meals Ltd is recalling Scratch Chicken and Veggie Tikka Masala

The recall of the Chicken and Veggie Tikka Masala with spiced brown rice because it contains a vitamin and mineral ingredient not listed on the label, may cause consumers to have an adverse reaction.

The item affected is:

Chicken & Veggie Tikka Masala with Spiced Brown Rice Pack size 380g Use by 27 March 2022, 28 March 2022, 30 March 2022, 31 March 2022, 1 April 2022 and 2 April 2022 Risk statement

The presence of niacin and zinc may cause some customers to have an adverse reaction.

Symptoms caused by niacin and zinc usually include hot flushes, tingly feelings, sickness and diarrhoea.

In a statement the Foods Standard Agency said;

“Scratch Meals Ltd is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling this product.