An appeal for information has been issued after a man was reported missing in Canterbury

Colin Savage was last seen in the St Thomas Hill area of the city on the morning of Tuesday 29 March 2022 and it is thought he may have since travelled to the Sturry area.

The 48-year-old is described as white, with short, receding hair, glasses and he usually wears two rings on his wedding ring finger.

He is believed to have been wearing a black or grey hooded jumper, black trousers, dark trainers and a large grey coat when last seen.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting reference 29-0749.