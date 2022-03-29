An Eastleigh man has been arrested after officers were called to the Station Pub on Eastleigh High Street

Police were called just before 12.30am on Sunday following a reported assault.

It comes after a man had been ejected from the pub following an incident inside the venue before an altercation ensued between him and door staff outside of the venue.

It is alleged that a member of the door staff was racially abused by the man.

A 19-year-old man from Eastleigh was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and common assault.

He was later released on conditional bail until Sunday 24 April, pending further enquiries.