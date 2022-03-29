Officers investigating a burglary in Hempstead have issued a CCTV image

At around 10.25am on Tuesday 16 November 2021, officers were called to an address in Birch Grove after the occupant found two men had forced their way into his home.

Patrols used the police drone to locate a suspect in nearby woodland. The 20-year-old man from Haringey, Greater London was arrested and later released pending further investigation.

An appeal for information was released following the incident and officers are now able to issue an image of a person who may be able to able to assist with their enquiries.

Investigating officer, PC Michael Nolan, said: ‘We would like to thank those members of the public who responded to our previous appeal and are now urging anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting 46/235378/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.