Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 12-year-old Zeus Powell

He was last seen by family in on Friday (March 25), however there is a believed sighting of him around 3.30pm on Saturday (March 26) in the vicinity of Durrington bridge, near the railway station.

Zeus has pale olive skin, is 5 foot 4, of proportionate build and he has brown hair in a bowl-cut style.

He was last seen wearing a black ‘Michael Kors’ bodywarmer, a grey hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

He has links to both Worthing and Chichester and is known to frequent railway stations.

Anyone with any information, possible sighting, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact us online, or via 101, quoting serial 311 from 27/03